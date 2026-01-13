After a long hiatus, actor Renuka Menon has offered fans a warm glimpse into her personal life. She recently shared a set of elegant pictures from her niece’s wedding on social media, where she was seen celebrating the occasion with her family. The images, capturing Renuka at ease and visibly happy during the wedding ceremonies, were swiftly picked up and widely appreciated by her followers.

A large section of the comments marvel at how little she seems to have changed over the years, with many also expressing their wish to see her return to films. Renuka became a household name among Malayali audiences with Kamal’s superhit 'Nammal', and the song 'En Karalil Thamasichal' from the film remains fondly etched in collective memory, inseparable from her on-screen presence. She went on to appear in Tamil and Telugu films as well, before stepping away from acting after her marriage.

Now based in California, USA, Renuka lives with her husband, Suraj Kumar Nair, and their two daughters. She runs a dance school there and continues to stay connected to the arts. With her daughters aged sixteen and ten, fans are once again amazed by how unchanged Renuka looks, even as her elder child has already entered her teenage years.