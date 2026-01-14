The popular film-centric social platform Letterboxd has released its list of the Top 10 Best Action Films of 2025, and Malayalam blockbuster ‘Lokah’ has secured a coveted spot on the ranking. The list also features two other Indian films — Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ and Dhruv Vikram’s ‘Bison’ — marking a strong showing for Indian cinema on the global platform, which curates rankings based on user reviews and ratings.

‘Bison’ is ranked fifth, placing one spot above Brad Pitt’s ‘F1,’ while ‘Lokah’ occupies the seventh position, just one rank below ‘F1.’ Durandhar claims the eighth spot, surpassing James Cameron’s much-anticipated ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’

Topping the list are Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another,’ directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, and ‘Sinners,’ directed by and starring Ryan Coogler. Other films featured in the top 10 include ‘Superman,’ ‘How to Train Your Dragon,’ and ‘Reflection in a Dead Diamond.’

Both ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Lokah’ were major box-office successes in 2025. Durandhar emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of the year, earning close to ₹1,300 crore worldwide and becoming the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, after Dangal.

Meanwhile, ‘Lokah,’ headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan and featuring Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, and Tovino Thomas, made history as the first Malayalam film to cross the ₹300 crore mark at the global box office. The film received pan-Indian acclaim, particularly for its music and its modern reimagining of traditional yakshi folklore. ‘Bison,’ which also starred Anupama Parameswaran and Rajisha Vijayan, stood out for its celebration of the traditional sport of kabaddi.