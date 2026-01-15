Director Akhil Sathyan has heaped praise on the trailer of Jayasurya’s upcoming film ‘Kathanar’, calling it a game-changer for Malayalam cinema. Sharing his thoughts on social media after watching the trailer, which is yet to be released publicly, Akhil wrote, “Happened to watch the trailer of #Kathanar and it’s unlike anything Malayalam cinema has ever seen. Absolutely mind-blowing!!”

He went on to applaud the makers for pushing creative boundaries, adding, “You all have pushed Malayalam cinema to heights we never imagined.”

‘Kathanar’, billed as a period fantasy thriller, is based on the legendary figure Kadamattathu Kathanar, who is believed to possess supernatural powers. A brief glimpse from the film was unveiled nearly two years ago, followed by the release of its first-look poster in August last year. Akhil Sathyan’s confirmation that he has already seen the trailer has further fuelled speculation that the film’s release may be drawing closer.

Directed by Rojin Thomas and written by R. Ramanand, ‘Kathanar’ is being mounted as one of the most ambitious projects in Malayalam cinema. The film is co-produced by Baiju Gopalan and V. C. Praveen, with Krishnamoorthy serving as the executive producer.