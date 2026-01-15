Director Lokesh Kanagaraj will team up with Telugu star Allu Arjun for the actor’s 23rd film, tentatively titled #AALoki, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The production house unveiled the collaboration with an announcement video on Instagram, calling it “a collaboration that will be eternal in Indian cinema.” The post confirmed that the shoot is scheduled to begin in 2026 and officially brought together Allu Arjun, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Mythri Movie Makers and Anirudh for the project.

Allu Arjun also shared the announcement, expressing excitement about the new journey. “I say 23. Goin’ on a spree. Low-key. Locked in mentally. That’s a guarantee,” he wrote, adding that he was looking forward to working with Lokesh Kanagaraj and reuniting with Anirudh. Lokesh, in turn, responded on X, saying he felt “blessed” to collaborate with Allu Arjun and was eager to kick off the project, calling it a reunion with his “brother” Anirudh.

#AALoki marks another major addition to Allu Arjun’s packed lineup. The actor is set to return as Pushpa Raj in the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise ‘Pushpa’, directed by Sukumar. He is also working with Atlee on a high-profile project tentatively titled AA22 X A6, one of the most anticipated films currently in production.

The Atlee film, backed by Sun Pictures, made headlines last year after the makers announced Deepika Padukone’s inclusion in the cast. A video released at the time showed Atlee narrating the script to the actor and offered a glimpse of her motion-capture sequences, hinting at a powerful character with a regal, warrior-like presence.