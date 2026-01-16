Netflix has unveiled its highly anticipated Tamil releases for 2026, set to stream after their theatrical runs. Fans of Tamil cinema have a lot to look forward to, as the streaming platform rolls out an exciting lineup of titles across various languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Interestingly, most of these titles also feature actors from the Malayalam film industry. Here’s a list of the upcoming releases.

'Untitled Suriya and Venky Atluri (Suriya 46)'

This upcoming film explores an unconventional bond between a 45-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The project is currently in the post-production stage.

Starring: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada

'AGS 28'

Produced by AGS Entertainment, this yet-to-be-titled project is directed by debutant Subash K. Raj. The film’s shooting is currently underway.

Starring: Arjun Sarja, Preity Mukhundhan

Languages: Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

'Production No. 1'

This film marks the first-ever collaboration between Arjun Ashokan, Suriya, and Ravi Mohan. The movie reportedly features three female leads in prominent roles.

Starring: Ravi Mohan, S. J. Suryah, Arjun Ashokan

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada

'Dayangaram'

Produced by AGS Entertainment and directed by debutant Subash K. Raj, this comedy-drama marks the acting debut of popular content creator VJ Sidhu, who also plays the lead role.

Starring: VJ Sidhu

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada

'Gatta Kushti 2'

A sequel to the hit film Gatta Kushti, the story once again revolves around marriage, social themes, and the traditional combat sport that formed the heart of the first installment.

Starring: Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada

'Idhayam Murali'

This romantic drama stars Atharvaa Murali and takes its title from Idhayam, the cult classic that featured his father, late actor Murali, in the iconic lead role.

Starring: Atharvaa Murali, Kayadu Lohar, Preity Mukhundhan

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada

'Marshal'

The film marks Karthi’s first collaboration with director Tamizh, best known for Taanakkaran. Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, known for Lokah, plays the female lead.

Starring: Karthi, Kalyani Priyadarshan

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada

'An Ordinary Man'

Actor Ravi Mohan makes his directorial debut with An Ordinary Man, a film that revolves around the life of an unlucky man portrayed by Yogi Babu.

Starring: Yogi Babu

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada

Untitled Dhanush and Rajkumar film

Dhanush, who was last seen in Idli Kadai, has teamed up with director Rajkumar for his next project. This film marks Dhanush’s 55th outing as a lead actor.

Starring: Dhanush

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada

'With Love'

Scheduled for a theatrical release in February, With Love is a youthful romantic drama centered on modern relationships and emotions.

Starring: Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada

Untitled Suriya and Jithu Madhavan (Suriya 47)

Directed by Romancham fame Jithu Madhavan, this film is reportedly a cop-based story set in Tamil Nadu.

Starring: Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada

'Kara'

Mamitha Baiju, who impressed audiences in Dude, will next be seen alongside Dhanush in Kara. The actress is also awaiting the release of her film Jana Nayagan with actor Vijay.

Starring: Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada

