Six films produced by Benzy Productions are now available for streaming on Manorama Max. The movies, directed by a lineup of filmmakers—TV Chandran, Priyanandanan, Manoj Kana, Shanu Samad, Sreedev Kappoor, and Dileep Narayanan—represent a diverse spectrum of storytelling and artistic vision.

The films include ‘Pengalila’ (directed by TV Chandran), ‘Silencer’ (by Priyanandanan), ‘Khedda’ (by Manoj Kana), ‘Love FM’ (by Sreedev Kappoor), ‘Bestie’ (by Shanu Samad), and ‘The Case Diary’ (by Dileep Narayanan), all of which are now streaming on the platform.

In ‘Pengalila,’ Lal portrays Azhakan, a 65-year-old man employed to clean the house of an eight-year-old girl. The film explores the complexities of caste politics and the deep bond that develops between Azhakan and the young girl. Directed by TV Chandran, ‘Pengalila’ is a poignant and thought-provoking narrative.

‘Silencer,’ based on a popular short story by renowned writer Vaisakhan, is a suspenseful drama directed by Priyanandanan. The movie stars Meera Vasudev and Irshad in lead roles, exploring themes of silence and mystery.

In ‘Khedda,’ Manoj Kana brings to life the story of a mother-daughter duo, played by celebrated classical dancer Asha Sharath and her daughter Uthara Sharath. Asha portrays Savitha, while Uthara plays Chinju, navigating a compelling family drama.

‘Bestie,’ written and directed by Shanu Samad, features an engaging cast, including Ashkar Soudan, Shaheen Sidhique, and Sakshi Agarwal, offering a unique take on friendship and emotional connections. ‘The Case Diary,’ directed by Dileep Narayanan, features Rahul Madhav and Sakshi Agarwal in lead roles. The film follows an intriguing investigation, blending suspense with emotional depth.

Finally, ‘Love FM’ by Sreedev Kappoor explores love across generations. With Appani Sharath and Titto Wilson in the lead, the film delves into the complexities of romantic relationships, featuring a talented ensemble cast, including Janaki Krishnan, Malavika Menon, and Anju (famous for M80 Moosa).