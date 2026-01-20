Manju Warrier recently spoke about how marriage is no longer the ultimate goal in life, stressing that financial independence is essential for women to chase their dreams. As the brand ambassador of the Kerala Women’s Commission’s campaign ‘Parannuyaraam Karuthode’, she highlighted how young women are increasingly confident about making their own choices — including the decision not to marry.

She also pointed out that seeing parents fully support their daughters’ choices marked a significant positive change in society, reflecting a gradual shift toward women’s independence and empowerment.

On the professional front, Manju’s most recent Malayalam release was Mohanlal-starrer ‘Empuraan’, directed by Prithviraj. She also played a lead role in Ranjith’s short film ‘Aaro’, continuing to make an impact both on screen and off it.