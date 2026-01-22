Neeraj Ghaywan’s directorial 'Homebound,' starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead, has been shortlisted among 15 films competing in the Best International Feature Film category. The final list of nominees, which will include five films, will be announced on October 20 at 7 pm IST.

The shortlisted films include 'Belén' (Argentina), 'The Secret Agent' (Brazil), 'It Was Just an Accident' (France), 'Sound of Falling' (Germany), 'The President’s Cake' (Iraq), 'Kokuho' (Japan), 'All That’s Left of You' (Jordan), 'No Other Choice' (South Korea), 'Sirât' (Spain), 'Late Shift' (Switzerland), 'Left-Handed Girl' (Taiwan), 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' (Tunisia), 'Palestine 36' (Palestine), and 'Sentimental Value' (Norway), among others.

If 'Homebound' secures a nomination, it will become the first Indian film in 25 years—after 'Lagaan'—to be nominated in this category. The film follows two individuals navigating caste-based prejudice while striving for a better future in a pandemic-affected India. Anchored by heartfelt performances from its lead actors, the film leaves a lasting impact.

Adding to its global appeal, 'Homebound' is backed by Martin Scorsese as executive producer, slightly boosting India’s chances this year. Last year, Kiran Rao’s 'Laapataa Ladies' was India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025, while '2018' was submitted the year before. Viewers in India can watch the Oscar nominations live on the Academy’s official social media channels.