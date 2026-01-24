Director Anuraj Manohar, known for his debut with the Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Narivetta,' has responded to the controversy surrounding an alleged film shoot at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam (main temple complex). Anuraj clarified that the project's script is still in development and stated he visited the premises only to gather references for his screenplay.

Anuraj confirmed that all visuals were captured on an iPhone and firmly denied using professional film equipment. “It is wrong to say that a film shoot took place there. I only captured visuals for reference. The intention was to understand the space better to ensure we can recreate a believable setting once the actual shoot begins. I wanted to observe how devotees offer prayers and understand the lighting and processes followed there,” he told Onmanorama.

He revealed that senior officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board had denied his initial request. “I am aware of the rules prohibiting film shooting at the Sannidhanam. That is why I sought permission and, when it was not granted, decided to capture visuals from Pamba instead,” he said.

Anuraj added that he is fully aware of the formal procedures required to shoot at the pilgrimage site. He also noted that while the makers of another movie 'Sannidhanam PO', featuring Yogi Babu, Roopesh Shetty, Sithara, and Pramod Shetty, were granted permission to shoot at the Sannidhanam, they were later denied access to the spot by the Devaswom Board. Under current regulations, photography and videography are strictly prohibited on the Pathinettam Padi (18 holy steps) and the Thirumuttam (courtyard).

According to Manorama Online, Devaswom Board president K. Jayakumar confirmed that a complaint has been received against the director for allegedly shooting at the Sannidhanam on Makaravilakku day.