Marriage, actor Archana Kavi says, is not just about two people coming together, but about finding a family that loves and accepts a woman as their own daughter. The actor shared her happiness in this new phase of life through a heartfelt note on social media, speaking about the warmth and affection she receives from her husband Rick Varghese’s family.

“Marriage is not just about getting married, but about gaining a family that treats you like their own,” Archana wrote. Describing moments that mean the most to her, she spoke of resting her legs on her mother-in-law’s lap and being surrounded by her sisters-in-law, calling it a dream many women hold close — to be loved, embraced and accepted like a daughter.

Archana has earlier spoken about how Rick and his family played a key role in helping her heal from emotional stress and difficult phases in her life. She has said that Rick stood by her during panic attacks and moments of vulnerability, adding that he understands how to care for a daughter “like a princess”.

The actor, who found a place in Malayali hearts with Neelathamara, had separated from her first marriage in 2021. It was during her return to acting after a long break that she met Rick, with the two eventually falling in love and getting married. What began as an introduction on a dating app slowly grew into a deep emotional bond.

Archana’s words have since resonated widely on social media, drawing warm responses from many. Several commenters noted that being welcomed into a new home with the same love and respect reserved for a daughter is a blessing any woman would cherish.