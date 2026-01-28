Actor Hareesh Kanaran has strongly denied the allegations made against him by film producer Badusha, while emphasising that Badusha’s family should not be dragged into the dispute. Hareesh also maintained that at no stage did Badusha ever state that the money he borrowed from Hareesh should be treated as a salary or any form of compensation. The actor explained that the financial transaction between them was a loan, and the terms were never intended to imply a formal salary arrangement.

Harish explained that he only asked for the money back when he faced financial difficulties during the construction of his house. It was after this that he lost the opportunity to act in 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' (ARM). Speaking to Manorama Online, he added that there was never any discussion with Badusha regarding the salary for the film.



“No one should involve Badusha’s family in the disagreement between us. Badusha admits that he borrowed money from me, and I have the bank statements to prove it. He claims to have worked on 72 films for me, but I don’t think that many were actually done. This needs to be verified.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The producer is responsible for paying the production controller’s salary. My understanding is that a project is committed by including the salaries for the production controller and assistants, and once this is finalised, it is the producer’s duty to release the payments. At no point, while giving the money or requesting it back, did Badusha claim it was his salary. And now he says I should have assumed it was.”



Harish added, “When I was asked for dates for ARM, my house was under construction and I was living with my family in a flat. I requested the money back only when unexpected expenses during the construction caused financial difficulties.”



"On the very day the issue became public, the director of ARM messaged me saying that he had tried to reach Hareesh but was informed that I was not responding. I still have that message with me,” he said.

“After I requested the money back, I was not given any updates about ARM. Later, I was told that the producer had removed me from the project,” he said. Harish also addressed claims made by Badusha in an interview: “I heard Badusha say that the director of 'Madhurakanakku,' the last film I acted in, had said I created problems. I immediately contacted the director, who categorically denied making such a statement. That film had to be stalled two or three years ago due to financial issues. Later, Harish Peradi took over as producer, which is how it has now been released. There was no problem from my side.”



Addressing allegations related to films starring Biju Menon, Harish said, “Badusha claimed I created issues in a film with Biju Menon. However, he was not involved in any of the films I did with Biju Menon. I first met Biju Menon during Kunjiramayanam and later worked with him in Salt Mango Tree, where Roshan Chittoor was the production controller. Subsequently, we collaborated on Marubhoomiyile Aana, Swarnakadhuva, Padayottam, Aanakkallan and Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu. Badusha was not the production controller in any of these films. Moreover, Biju Menon and I continue to share a good relationship even today.”



Responding to claims that he refused to step out of a caravan over bata, Harish said, “When such claims are made, I can only ask whether I am really being portrayed as someone so unreasonable or lacking basic sense.” He also addressed claims about the film Ullasa Poothiri. “Badusha has alleged that I owe money to several people related to that film. The fact is, I never received my acting remuneration. This is why the producer credited me as a co-producer.”



Harish also refuted accusations about alcohol, levelled against him. “I do drink, but I am not a habitual drinker. In my career, I have never consumed alcohol on a film set and no such issue has ever arisen. There was only one instance when I mistakenly appeared on stage for a show after drinking. I openly acknowledged it at the time. That was the first and last time.”



He also acknowledged that issues arose when films could not be completed within the dates he had committed, affecting his ability to move to the next project. “Even so, I maintain cordial relationships with the directors involved. When an actor works on multiple projects, situations like this can happen. Around this time, Badusha approached me to manage my dates. Most of the films I acted in thereafter were those in which Badusha served as production controller.”



Badusha had earlier alleged that Harish demanded excessive remuneration for ARM and that the producer removed him from the film. He also claimed that a loan of Rs 20 lakh was sought from Harish but only Rs 14 lakh was given.Of this, Rs 7 lakh was returned.According to Badusha, he assumed that the remaining amount would be treated as compensation for managing Harish’s dates across 72 films, a claim he later shared with the media.