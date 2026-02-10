The Nivin Pauly–Akhil Sathyan collaboration ‘Sarvam Maya’ continues its remarkable box office run, firmly entering the ₹150 crore club. As the film enjoys its sustained success, director Akhil Sathyan has been drawing attention for a thoughtful gesture towards his team. The latest moment to go viral on social media is Akhil gifting the film’s editor, Rathin Radhakrishnan, the latest model of an iPhone as a surprise token of appreciation.

Rathin shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of the gift along with a heartfelt note. “Thank you Akhiletta for this surprise gift. It was great working with you and there’s a lot more to do,” he wrote. The gesture has been widely seen as recognition of Rathin’s contribution to shaping the film. This is not the first time Akhil has made headlines for such acts of gratitude. Earlier, he had gifted his father, veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, a Volvo SUV, a moment that was also warmly received by fans and the industry. The director’s latest move reinforces his reputation for acknowledging the people he collaborates with.

Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, with Nivin Pauly in the lead, ‘Sarvam Maya’ marks a strong comeback for the actor. Set in the horror-fantasy comedy space, the film balances gentle humour with emotional beats rather than leaning into conventional scare tactics. The story revolves around Prabhendu, a young man who dreams of becoming a musician but finds himself turning into a priest due to unforeseen circumstances. His life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters a spirit named Delulu, setting the stage for an unusual bond.

Instead of relying on frightening horror sequences, ‘Sarvam Maya’ focuses on the evolving friendship and emotional connection between a human and a spirit. Speaking about the film, Akhil has described it as an experience that lingers. “This is a movie that gives you a response after you watch it,” he says. “It stays with you.” With its box office success and warm word-of-mouth, the film appears to be doing exactly that.