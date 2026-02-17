‘Pathirathri’, featuring Soubin Shahir and Navya Nair, has confirmed its OTT premiere date. Released in October 2025, the police investigation drama earned praise for the compelling performances of its leads. Directed by Ratheena, who previously helmed ‘Puzhu’, the film centres on two police officers, Sub-Inspector Jancy Kurian (Navya Nair) and Hareesh (Soubin Shahir), who are assigned to night patrol despite their starkly different outlooks and constant disagreements.

Their routine duty takes an unexpected turn when they witness a suspicious incident but decide against reporting it right away. What initially appears to be a minor lapse soon snowballs into a homicide investigation, placing the officers themselves under intense scrutiny as possible suspects. As the probe tightens, the line between professional duty and personal survival begins to blur, forcing both of them to reckon with the fallout of a single decision made in the dead of night.

The film will begin streaming on ZEE5 from February 20. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, who is currently enjoying the success of ‘Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra’. The screenplay is written by Shaji Maraad, who earlier co-wrote the cop drama ‘Ela Veezha Poonchira’, which also featured Soubin Shahir in the lead and was directed by Shahi Kabeer.