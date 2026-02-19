Producer Gokulam Gopalan left the audience amused with his witty take on the equation between Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor. Speaking at the trailer launch of Nivin Pauly’s ‘Prathichaya’, directed by B Unnikrishnan, Gokulam likened their close association to that of an elephant and its mahout, suggesting that only the mahout truly understands and guides the elephant. The analogy drew loud applause from the crowd.

“Mohanlal always has Antony by his side. He is like a mahout to an elephant. Only the mahout can steer the elephant; others cannot get that close. That is how I see their relationship — one of deep trust and unity. I hope that bond continues forever, because I believe it will bring many more good things,” he said.

Gokulam Gopalan also showered praise on Mohanlal, calling him a rare and extraordinary talent whose presence shines like the sun. Recalling his first meeting with the actor in Madras nearly four decades ago, he said he had sensed even then that Mohanlal was destined for global recognition. Balaji, Mohanlal’s father-in-law and Gokulam’s friend, had introduced them at the time, he noted.

His remarks at the event, which celebrated the collaboration between B. Unnikrishnan and Nivin Pauly in ‘Prathichaya’, have since become a talking point among film enthusiasts. Many fans are hopeful that the film will showcase one of the finest performances of Nivin Pauly’s career. With Unnikrishnan’s directorial approach and Nivin’s screen presence coming together, the film is expected to be among the more notable Malayalam releases of the year.