‘Chatha Pacha,’ directed by first-time filmmaker Advaith Nayar, has been released on OTT platforms after a successful theatrical run last month. The film drew praise for its technical excellence and standout performances, but also sparked debate over Mammootty’s cameo appearance. While many viewers admired the production values and acting, some felt that Mammootty’s cameo did not blend naturally with the film’s overall tone. In particular, his dialogue delivery was singled out, saying it did not match the aura expected of a superstar.

Following the film’s OTT launch on Thursday, rumours began circulating that Mammootty had re-dubbed his scenes to provide greater narrative depth. Addressing these speculations with Onmanorama, director Advaith Nayar clarified that Mammootty’s portions were indeed re-dubbed, but added that this decision was not a reaction to the widespread criticism. Instead, Advaith stated that re-dubbing Mammootty’s part was always part of the production plan. “Yes, we have redubbed Mammookka’s portion. However, this was not done because of the criticisms we faced. Rather, this was already part of the plan,” he said.

At the film's success meet, Mammootty revealed that he had intentionally used an old Kochi dialect in his role, one that today's younger generation might not be familiar with. He also spoke about the performances of all the actors, including the child artist Vedhika who played Rosamma in the movie. The lead cast, including actress Carmen, underwent physical transformation to play WWE-inspired wrestlers. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy made their Mollywood debut with this movie, while Mujeeb Majeed arranged the background score.

‘Chatha Pacha’ was one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year. Featuring a talented cast that includes Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Ishaan Shoukath, and Vishak Nair, the film tells the story of a group of young friends who decide to organise a WWE-inspired wrestling event in their hometown of Mattancherry. Mammootty makes a special cameo appearance as Bullet Walter.