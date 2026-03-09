Actor Bhagath Manuel has opened up about the personal and financial struggles he faced after his first marriage ended in divorce, revealing that he once came close to suicide before friends helped him rebuild his life.

In a recent interview with Chef Nalan, the actor said that the greatest wealth in his life is the friendships he has built over the years.

Bhagath said he had never imagined that his marriage would end in divorce. He had married a woman from Ernakulam after entering the film industry, and the couple had a son who now lives with him. Reflecting on his upbringing, Bhagath said he came from a deeply spiritual family. His father, who had once been associated with the Naxalite movement, later became a charismatic Christian. Growing up in such an environment, he found it extremely difficult to cope when his marriage suddenly collapsed.

The actor said the emotional turmoil pushed him into alcoholism and that his life gradually spiralled out of control during that period. Since it had been a love marriage, the separation was particularly hard for him to process, and it took a long time for him to recover from the experience.

Bhagath noted that the marriage had taken place after his debut in Malarvadi Arts Club. At the time, he was living in Kochi and even resided in a flat located just below that of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

After the divorce, he continued living in Kochi, which meant that his family remained largely unaware of the difficulties he was going through. Bhagath recalled that his wedding had been one of the biggest events in his hometown, making the collapse of the marriage even more overwhelming for him.

During that phase, he gradually withdrew from people around him. Many of his friends in the film industry, including Nivin Pauly, were extremely busy with their careers and assumed he was doing well too. As a result, he became increasingly isolated and began drinking heavily, which further pushed his life off track.

Bhagath revealed that the situation reached a critical point when he found himself on the verge of suicide. At that time, two close friends, director Manu and Jio, intervened and helped him through the darkest period of his life. They even stayed with him for nearly six to seven months to ensure he was not alone. Looking back, Bhagath described such moments as instances when “angels” appeared in his life in the form of friends.

He also spoke about his close bond with actor Aju Varghese. Bhagath said he sends Aju a “Good morning” message every day. Although Aju rarely responds, he quickly calls if Bhagath misses sending the message even for a day, something the actor said gives him immense reassurance. Friends like Mithun, he added, have also been a constant source of support.

Bhagath said these friendships are the true wealth he has earned in life and that the end of a marriage does not mean the end of life. He believes that life eventually brings what one truly needs.

Seven years ago, Bhagath remarried in a match arranged by his family. The couple now have a son, and he said his wife has stood firmly by his side and supported him through everything.

The actor also spoke about the financial difficulties he faced after the Covid pandemic, particularly when his mother fell ill. According to him, his friends played a crucial role in helping his family through that period.

Bhagath revealed that the last car he owned was a Volkswagen Passat, which he had to sell when the pandemic began. Since then, he has not been able to buy another vehicle and now travels to shooting locations by auto or bus. He added that after Covid, this has become the reality for many actors who are not superstars.

Bhagath’s first wife was Dalia. He is currently married to Shelin Cherian, a Zumba trainer from Kozhikode.