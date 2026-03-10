Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par is set to arrive on the streaming platform Sony LIV, marking a shift from the actor’s earlier plan for the film’s digital release.

Around the time the film released in theatres in June last year, Aamir had repeatedly said that Sitaare Zameen Par would not follow the usual OTT route. Instead, he had announced that the film would stream directly on YouTube after completing its theatrical run. The latest announcement suggests that the strategy has since changed.

On Monday, Sony LIV confirmed that the film will soon premiere on the platform. The movie is set to begin streaming roughly eight months after its theatrical release, although the service has not yet revealed the exact premiere date. In a statement, the platform described the release as a notable moment, as Sitaare Zameen Par will become the first Hindi theatrical film to debut on Sony LIV.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is directed by RS Prasanna and features a large ensemble cast led by Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. The cast also includes Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra.

Sitaare Zameen Par has been produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka attached as producers. The platform said the film will be released on its service soon.