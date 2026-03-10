Bollywood couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have become the latest celebrities to embrace parenthood as they welcomed their first child on Tuesday. Randeep took to social media to share the exciting news, adding that both the baby girl and mother are doing well.

The newborn also shares her birthday with Randeep's father, Ranbir Hooda, making it a double celebration for the Hooda household. "Happy Birthday to grandfather and the granddaughter..Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly, Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love. (sic)," the 'Kick' actor wrote on his official Instagram handle. Randeep also uploaded a picture of his dad, lovingly holding the latest addition to the family in his arms.

This was followed by another adorable still, showing a glimpse of their little princess. Several people, including celebrities congratulated the couple in the comment section. Randeep and Lin announced their first pregnancy in November last year on their second wedding anniversary.

Randeep shared a heartwarming photograph with Lin on social media, showing the couple seated by a bonfire with their hands gently pressed together. Announcing that they were expecting their first child, he wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)."

Randeep and Lin first met at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s renowned theatre group, Motley. After falling in love, they began living together during the lockdown. They tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur.