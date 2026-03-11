Actor and lawyer Sankar Induchoodan has shared a heartfelt note about Malayalam megastar Mammootty, recalling a memorable encounter involving former Supreme Court judge K T Thomas. Sankar described both men as mentor figures in his life.

Recounting the memory, Sankar wrote that when he was a third-semester law student, he had the opportunity to visit Justice Thomas at his residence in Kottayam. Sitting before the renowned jurist, the young student nervously asked several questions about the Constitution. Justice Thomas, he recalled, patiently listened and cleared his doubts.

During the conversation, the judge made an unexpected observation. “I think you should try your hand at acting. You have a great chance of becoming a good actor,” he told Sankar. The actor replied that he had already appeared in his debut film, Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu, directed by Ranjan Pramod. Pleased to hear this, Justice Thomas immediately asked his assistant to arrange a viewing of the film the next day.

As their conversation continued, the judge began recalling a young lawyer he had known years earlier who often spoke to him with enthusiasm and optimism about the future. The lawyer would share stories about the film locations he visited and his experiences in cinema.

“I had blessed that young artist even back then,” Justice Thomas said. “You all know him. His name is Mr. Mammootty.”

The judge also noted with pride that he had written a chapter about Mammootty in his autobiography. Sankar said he still remembers the glow on Justice Thomas’s face when he spoke about the actor.

Years later, Sankar shared this memory with Mammootty himself. The conversation took place on the sets of Kadugannava: A Travelogue, a segment from the anthology Manorathangal based on stories by M. T. Vasudevan Nair, in which Mammootty played the lead. Sankar also appeared in the project.

Sankar concluded his note by recalling that on this year’s Republic Day, the nation honoured both the men he regards as mentors. Justice K.T. Thomas received the Padma Vibhushan, while Mammootty was awarded the Padma Bhushan. “A small memory that connects the two of them. A great blessing in my life,” he wrote.

Sankar recently won praise for his villain role in Neru, directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal. Apart from acting, he is also a lawyer with a postgraduate degree in cyber law.