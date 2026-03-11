Monalisa Bhosle, the young woman who went viral on social media during the Maha Kumbh Mela after photos of her selling garlands drew widespread attention, married her boyfriend at Arumanoor Temple on Wednesday.

The ceremony took place amid a crowd of onlookers, media personnel and political leaders who had gathered at the temple. The bride was dressed in a bright red saree, while the groom wore a white shirt and mundu. After the wedding rituals, the couple bowed before the deity and received blessings from the priest.

Reacting to the media, Monalisa said she was very happy and that the couple chose to get married in Kerala because they liked the state.

Her partner, Farman, added that they felt people in Kerala were very supportive. “Ours is a six-month love story, but it feels like sixty years. I am also an actor,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several political leaders were present at the ceremony, including Education Minister V Sivankutty, CPM State secretary M V Govindan and MP A A Rahim. Speaking at the venue, Rahim said the marriage reflected Kerala’s tradition of communal harmony. “Marriages happen in heaven, and that heaven is Kerala,” he said.

He added that the Indian Constitution allows people from different religions to marry, but such unions often face resistance in many places. “We came here to join them in the celebration,” he said. Minister Sivankutty also described the occasion as a moment of pride for the state. “This is the real Kerala story,” he said, highlighting Kerala’s reputation for social harmony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, Monalisa arrived in Thiruvananthapuram with her boyfriend Farman Khan and approached the police, stating that her father, Vijay Singh Bhosle, had been pressuring her to marry a man of his choice. According to police officials, no case has been registered so far as there were no allegations of physical abuse.

The situation was reviewed by the police, who confirmed that Monalisa is an adult and therefore has the legal right to decide whom she wants to marry. Officers also informed her father of the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports said her family had objected to the relationship and initially claimed that she was underage. However, checks conducted by the police confirmed that she is 18. Monalisa’s father had reportedly travelled to Kerala to take her back home, but she refused to accompany him to the airport.

Monalisa is currently in Poovar for the shooting of the Malayalam film Nagamma, directed by P Binu Varghese. She first gained public attention during the Mahakumbh Mela when videos of her distinctive amber eyes and her work selling garlands and bangles at the festival circulated widely online, turning her into an unexpected social media sensation.