Actor Hari Murali, best known for his mischievous dialogue delivery as a child actor in the Lal Jose directorial Rasikan, died by suicide at his home in Payyanur on Thursday morning. He was 27.

Hari was the son of theatre artist and actor K A Murali, and Prasanna. Although originally from Ernakulam, Hari was in Annoor, Kannur Rural, at the time of his passing. He was found hanging at his residence. Hari began his career as a child artist in TV serials before breaking into films. He gained prominence when director Lal Jose cast him in Rasikan. Over the years, Hari appeared in several notable films, including 'Pattanathil Bhootham,' 'Annan Thampi,' 'Don,' 'To Harihar Nagar,' 'Pramughan,' and 'Ulagan Chuttum Valibhan.' After a break from acting, he took on a supporting role as Prithviraj's younger brother in Nadir Shah’s 'Amir Akbar Antony,' among other projects.

Hari later pursued a BSc in Visual Effects and Animation at a Bengaluru institution. He went on to work in VFX at a firm in Ernakulam, contributing to the visual effects work in Malayalam cinema. Hari’s father is a respected figure in the theatre world, with a legacy of memorable performances. Hari was also the nephew of Babu Annoor, who played Fahadh Faasil’s father in the film Oru Indian Pranaya Katha.