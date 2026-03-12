A typical lunch on a Kerala film set looks more like a feast, featuring rice, chapathis, chicken, fish, vegetables and a variety of curries. Breakfast, with staples like idlis, dosas, appams, and uppumavu, is just as diverse. However, the vibrant, steaming kitchens of Mollywood may be forced to settle for a much smaller, and far less exciting plate, if the current LPG crisis, which has affected functioning of hotels and canteens, continues.

According to sources, within the industry, a single film location require at least five gas cylinders a day to keep up with production needs. Cooking for film locations begin at 3am in the morning in most messes, as breakfast needs to be served to the crew by 7.30 am. For this, food has to be prepared at these messes by 6am.

Most of the mess, run by catering units, are set up near film locations."Whenever a shoot is scheduled, production controllers are tasked with ensuring all the arrangements, including food, are in place. This is one of our top priorities. We work with catering unit members who are registered with FEFKA, who shift along with the crew to different locations of the film shoot. A location to set up a base kitchen is arranged near the film sets. In places, where there is no sufficient space, we rent out houses for the purpose and set up temporary kitchens to cater to the crew," said production controller Sidhu Panakkal.

Full-course meals are provided throughout the day, with the night meal consisting of rice gruel, lentils, dry fish, chapathi, chicken curry and vegetable curry. “The FEFKA has allocated a standard menu at film sets and this is what is followed throughout the day. Tea and coffee is available throughout the day for the crew, which is prepared on film sets,” he said.



Mohan, a caterer serving exclusively to film sets in Thoduppuzha and Kochi, said the acute crisis of LPG cylinders is expected to affect the industry in the coming days. "Recently, we wound up a film shoot in Thodupuzha and shifted to Kochi. The situation is critical here in Kochi. In Thodupuzha, we depended on wood to a larger extent. Here, I’ve been unable to reach the suppliers for gas. We are now staring at a possible crisis," said Mohan, who provides food to three or four film sets at a time.

Due to the shortage, Mohan mentioned they may be forced to reduce the usual spread offered on film sets, removing items like vegetarian curry and sambhar. “We may need to reduce the number of dishes served, especially the vegetarian options, as non-vegetarian items are crucial for maintaining the set's usual meal standard," he said.

Mehmoud, a production controller based in Kozhikode, said the situation is quite the same in Kozhikode too, where at least six to seven shoots are taking place. “We are anticipating the shoot of a superstar-driven big-budget movie in the coming days. As per reports, they plan to shoot a large crowd scene for the movie, which will involve plenty of junior artists. If steps are not taken to resolve the issue soon, we could head to a crisis at such locations,” he said.

As of now, no such issue has been brought to the notice of the Kerala Film Producers Association, according to vice-president and producer Sandip Senan. “We are staying hopeful that these issues won’t affect the film shoots across Kerala,” he said.

Actor Maniyanpilla Raju, who was among the first producers to ensure top quality food for every single individual working on his film sets, said no compromise can be made to food served at film sets, owing to the hard work involved. “These technicians and crew arrive at the film sets since early morning. This can continue till night. It is the responsibility of the producer to ensure everyone is well fed,” he said.



Wood is an alternative to LPG cylinders, but the escalated price of wood and the time consumption involved with lighting of such hearths, doesn’t make it a preferred choice at film sets. “However, if that is the only option left, we will have to resort to it,” said Siddhu. Most film shoots stretch over 45 to 60 days, with three full meals provided on a daily basis. Catering to such large numbers requires substantial gas resources

Even production houses who have arrived in Kerala for the shoot of other-language films are feeling the pinch of the crisis. According to Mohan, he was contacted by a producer from Thiruvananthapuram, working on a Hindi film, who enquired with him about an LPG supplier.

Vinod, an Ernakulam-based production coordinator at major film locations, echoed these concerns, sharing that he had also received calls from a Tamil film producer based in Edakochi. "I was able to make an alternative arrangement for the same. We can currently manage with the available stock, but if the situation continues, it will become difficult," he said.