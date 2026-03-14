The ongoing LPG shortage in the state is beginning to affect several sectors, and film sets are now feeling the pressure as well. With commercial LPG reportedly facing a significant supply deficit, film productions that depend heavily on gas for daily operations are navigating a growing logistical challenge. While the situation has not yet forced shoots to stop, industry representatives say a prolonged shortage could eventually disrupt production schedules.

A film set operates like a temporary ecosystem. On an average day, around 150 to 200 people work on a single production, including actors, technicians, assistants and daily-wage workers. Feeding such a large crew is a non-negotiable part of filmmaking, and most productions rely almost entirely on LPG cylinders to cook meals on location.

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Speaking to Onmanorama, Sibi Malayil, president of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), said the shortage has begun creating practical difficulties for film units across the state.

“There is definitely a crisis. Film sets are places where LPG usage is very high,” he said. “Most shooting locations do not have permanent kitchens. Food is usually prepared on a temporary basis wherever the shooting is taking place. Only in a few locations in Ernakulam do we have permanent shooting facilities. Everywhere else, kitchens are set up temporarily depending on the location.”

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According to him, the industry’s dependence on LPG makes the current shortage particularly challenging. “We are fully dependent on LPG. Even during shooting, cooking happens live on the sets. Because of the crisis, there is a difficult situation at the moment,” he added.

Food preparation on film sets typically begins early in the morning and continues throughout the day. Crew members are served three main meals, along with tea and snacks in between. For a standard production unit of around 200 people, this requires a steady and uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders.

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Malayil said the industry is closely monitoring the situation and hopes it will ease soon.

“We are hopeful the situation will improve if the conflict does not continue for too long,” he said. “But if the crisis persists, it could eventually stall productions. Hotels have already started shutting down in some places because of the LPG shortage.”

Catering is a crucial logistical component for film productions. Most sets rely on small catering teams that prepare food on-site rather than sourcing meals from restaurants or hotels. These services usually operate on tight budgets and depend on LPG cylinders to cook for the entire crew.

Malayil noted that while a typical shooting unit feeds around 200 people daily, the number can sometimes rise sharply depending on the scale of the shoot. “There are days when the number of people on set can go up to 500 or even 1,000. But on a regular basis, at least 200 people have to be fed three times a day. That is something that cannot simply be stopped,” he said.

In response to the shortage, some productions have begun reducing the number of people present on set whenever possible. However, industry insiders say such measures can only offer limited relief without affecting the overall scale and efficiency of filming.

Film public relations officer Vazhoor Jose said the situation remains manageable for now, though concerns remain if the shortage continues.

“I recently visited the set of a Mohanlal film currently being shot in Thodupuzha, and things appeared to be under control there,” he said. “But there could be difficulties if the LPG crisis continues for a longer period.”

Meanwhile, the Kerala Film Producers’ Association has urged calm. Its president, B. Rakesh, said there is no need for panic at the moment.