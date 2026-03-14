The Malayalam horror-comedy Prakambanam, which received a warm response from audiences during its theatrical run, has now arrived on OTT. The 2026 film, starring Ganapathi and Sagar Surya, is currently streaming on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium.

Directed by Vijesh Panathur, Prakambanam features Ganapathi, Sagar Surya and Al Ameen in the lead, playing a trio of carefree college seniors. Set largely inside a bustling college hostel, the film captures the easy camaraderie, petty rivalries and playful chaos that define campus life as the final-year students spend their last days together.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story revolves around three friends, Sidhu, Punyalan and Shankaran, whose otherwise laid-back routine takes an unexpected turn when they find themselves dealing with the ghost of Sidhu’s grandmother. What begins as an absurd situation soon snowballs into a series of bizarre and hilarious events that upend their lives.

As the narrative unfolds, the film gradually shifts beyond light-hearted campus comedy. A family-related incident disrupts the group’s world, pushing the story into more eerie and suspenseful territory. The film balances humour with moments of supernatural tension, creating a mix of laughs and scares.

ADVERTISEMENT

Backed by positive word of mouth, Prakambanam struck a chord with audiences for its offbeat premise and energetic performances. With its blend of youthful mischief, hostel antics and paranormal twists, the film offers an entertaining mix of comedy and horror. Its arrival on OTT now gives a wider audience the chance to experience the film’s quirky blend of campus chaos and supernatural intrigue.