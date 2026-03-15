Actor Mohanlal attended the wedding celebrations of Adith, the son of filmmaker Blessy, and spoke about the close personal bond he shares with the director and his family.

Speaking at the event, Mohanlal said the occasion felt deeply personal to him. “I feel as if my own son is getting married. That is how close my relationship is with Blessy and his family,” he said, recalling the long association he has had with the filmmaker.

The actor noted that his association with Blessy dates back to Nammukku Parkkan Munthirithoppukal, on which Blessy worked as an assistant director. Mohanlal also reflected on their professional collaboration, pointing out that Blessy had directed three of the most memorable films of his career.

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Mohanlal played the lead roles in Blessy’s films Thanmathra, Bhramaram and Pranayam. His performance in Thanmathra earned him the Kerala State Award for Best Actor.

Expressing his happiness at being invited to the celebration, Mohanlal said he was glad he could attend the wedding and meet friends and colleagues from the industry. He also conveyed his wishes to the couple.

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Adith’s wedding, held yesterday, was attended by several prominent figures from the Malayalam film industry. Among those present were actors Meera Jasmine and Dileep, filmmaker Vinayan, director Johny Antony, and musicians M. G. Sreekumar, Vijay Yesudas and Stephen Devassy, along with several other members of the film fraternity.