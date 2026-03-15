The Kerala State Film Policy has proposed several measures aimed at promoting gender equality in the cinema sector and addressing systemic inequalities within the industry.

The policy states that ensuring gender equality is essential in a large sector such as the film industry and calls for efforts to eliminate structural inequalities and ensure equal opportunities for people across all gender identities.

One of the key provisions recommends that at least 30 per cent representation for women be ensured in various committees related to cinema. The document states that equal representation and opportunities can be promoted by ensuring gender equality within the policy framework and in subsequent legislation.

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It also states that governments, organisations and policy-making bodies must take active steps to address gender-based inequalities in wages, opportunities and visibility within the film sector.

Another recommendation is the use of gender-neutral language in official policy terminology, suggesting terms such as “Chairperson” instead of “Chairman”.

The policy further clarifies that film award ceremonies, film star programmes, stage shows and film promotion events should be officially recognised as part of the formal workplace of the film industry.

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To promote gender equality and inclusion in cinema, the document proposes the development of guidelines and best practices to create a comprehensive and equitable work environment in the industry. It also recommends including gender representation provisions in cinema guidelines.

The policy proposes that a fixed percentage of financial incentives announced for the film industry be reserved for women entrepreneurs. It also recommends including specific data on women’s participation in the film industry database so that authorities can better understand the extent of gender inequality in the sector.

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Among the recommendations is the recognition of cinema as an industry and the passage of a comprehensive gender-neutral law to regulate working conditions, safety and wages.

The document also recommends that all film production units establish Internal Committees in accordance with the POSH Act (Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace) and ensure that they function effectively.

In addition, it proposes the establishment of an independent state-level tribunal to monitor the functioning of these committees and consider appeals against their decisions.