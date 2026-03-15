With the 98th Academy Awards just hours away, attention is turning to Hollywood’s biggest annual celebration of cinema. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026, bringing together nominees, filmmakers and audiences from across the world who are waiting to see how this year’s awards race unfolds.

The event will be hosted by Conan O'Brien and will be held at the Dolby Theatre, located inside Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The live ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM EDT in the United States.

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For viewers in India, the time difference means the broadcast will air early on Monday, March 16. The ceremony can be watched live from 4:30 AM IST, while the red carpet coverage is expected to begin around 3:30 AM IST.

Indian audiences will be able to watch the live telecast on JioHotstar and Star Movies. The broadcast will also have a repeat telecast on Star Movies at 9:00 PM IST the same day. In the United States, the ceremony will be aired on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

This year’s awards race has drawn particular attention because of two major contenders. One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, has secured 13 nominations. Meanwhile, Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, has emerged as the most nominated film this year with 16 nominations, setting a new record at the Oscars

With the stage set at the Dolby Theatre and the nominees in place, the 2026 ceremony is expected to be one of the most closely watched editions of the awards in recent years.