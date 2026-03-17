Screen icon Mammootty has finally completed dubbing for the much-awaited big-budget movie ‘Patriot.’ The recording was completed at the Le Magic Lantern dubbing studio owned by yesteryear actor Lissy, who shared the news on her social media handle. She added that Mammootty was ‘as captivating and vibrant as ever,’ as he arrived for dubbing.

“It was an absolute delight and honour to have the legendary Padmabhushan Sri Mammootty with us at Le Magic Lantern for the voice recording of the much – anticipated pan – Indian Malayalam film PATRIOT. Mammukka looked as captivating as ever – his mesmerizing aura and vibrant energy are timeless, just like in his 30s. Wishing the entire team the very best as they bring this vision to the screen,” wrote Lissy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lissy shared the note along with a photo of Mammootty posing happily with her and Priyadarshan. 'Patriot' is a pan–Indian film that unites Mammootty and Mohanlal on the big screen after 18 years. The spy thriller written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan boasts of a stellar star cast, including Fahadh Fasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Nayanthara.

The movie bankrolled by Anto Joseph Film Company narrates a complex political ploy. Meanwhile, the mega-budget movie is made on a whopping Rs 140 crore. The songs composed by Sushin Syam have already become viral on the social media. Patriot which will have a world-wide release on April 23, 2026 is considered one of the biggest projects in Malayalam cinema.