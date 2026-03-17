Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who was one of the presenters at the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday, has found herself at the center of a controversy after her reaction during co-presenter Javier Bardem’s speech went viral.

Javier, a long-time advocate for a ‘Free Palestine,’ arrived at the ceremony wearing an anti-war pin with a Spanish phrase that translates to ‘Say No to War.’ Before presenting the award for Best International Feature Film, he spoke passionately about the need to end the war in Iran.

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However, many viewers quickly scrutinized Priyanka’s facial expressions while Javier made his speech. Dressed elegantly in a white off-shoulder gown, Priyanka was seen smiling throughout the address. Some critics claimed she should have voiced her support, given that she was sharing the stage with him, but instead, she chose to remain silent.

Many comments attacked her, suggesting that she was pro-Israel and unwilling to speak out against the war and ongoing crisis. On the other hand, others came to her defense, arguing that it was not her place to comment, as her role was purely ceremonial.

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In the meantime, Priyanka has refrained from addressing the controversy. Instead, she shared a heartwarming, personal moment on social media. The actress posted an adorable picture of her daughter, Malti Marie, snuggling up to her after what appeared to be a long and exhausting day at the Academy Awards.