South Indian stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi are set to team up for a highly anticipated film directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam. The renowned production house, Madras Talkies, has confirmed that Sai Pallavi will be playing the female lead in the movie, which is expected to begin filming in July this year. This marks another collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Mani Ratnam, with the actor previously working with the acclaimed director in the 2018 cult classic ‘Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.’

Vijay Sethupathi had recently shared his admiration for Mani Ratnam’s filmmaking style, revealing that the director works at a remarkably fast pace. Sethupathi mentioned that he had requested to meet with Ratnam whenever possible to read the script together and gain a deeper understanding of the director’s expectations for his role.

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Adding to the excitement, Madras Talkies also confirmed that the Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman will be scoring the music for the film. Initially, there were rumors suggesting that Mani Ratnam was in talks with the young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar for the film's soundtrack. However, it has now been officially confirmed that Rahman, the maestro behind many of Mani Ratnam’s past hits, will once again collaborate with the director on this romantic entertainer.

Fans of both Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi are eagerly awaiting this cinematic union, which promises to bring together some of the finest talents in Indian cinema.