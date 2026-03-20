Whether you are in the mood for a gripping crime thriller, a heartfelt romance, an edge-of-your-seat action film, or an immersive fantasy drama, there is something for every kind of viewer this week. Here is a roundup of the most compelling new releases now streaming on OTT platforms, so you can dive straight into your next binge-worthy watch.

Dheeram (Manorama Max)

A detective investigates pattern killings in Calicut, discovering a vengeful killer's scheme. As he unravels the truth, he faces a moral dilemma between law and justice for a bereaved parent. The film helmed by Jithin Suresh T features Indrajith Sukumaran, Aju Varghese, Renji Panicker, Nishanth Sagar, and Sagar Surya in pivotal roles. Glady Abraham and Manikandan Ayyappa are the film’s music producers.

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Written & Directed by God (Manorama Max)

A frustrated filmmaker meets God in person and goes on a transformative journey. When the deity appears before the protagonist Jijo, they embark on an extraordinary road trip together. The film features Aparna Das, Saiju Kurup, Sunny Wayne, Manikandan and is directed by Febi George, with music by Shaan Rahmnan.

Kasaragod Embassy (Zee 5)

This seven-episode series features Rony David, Abu Salim, Govind Pai, Rony David, and Deepak Parambol in a fun thriller featuring two cousins who dream of escaping poverty, while getting entangled in an illicit world of gold smuggling and passport forgery. The series is directed by Atish and written by Heeraj.

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‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ (Netflix)

Peaky Blinders marks the return of Cillian Murphy as popular character Tommy Shelby. The film is the last film in the Shelby saga, which began in 2013. The British historical crime drama series has caught viewers attention for its style, and aura, making it hugely popular in India and other countries outside the UK.