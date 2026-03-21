Actor Jayasurya is set to headline director Jithin K Jose’s next project, which comes after the latter’s debut film Kalamkaval. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Rajeev Govindan under the banner of Magic Moon Productions, known for backing popular Malayalam hits such as Ordinary and Anarkali.

The project also marks Jithin’s continued rise in the industry following his earlier work as the story writer of Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup. With Kalamkaval introducing him as a director, this new film is expected to further establish his voice behind the camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayasurya, meanwhile, is in a particularly busy phase of his career. His latest release, Aadu 3: One Last Ride Part 1, which hit theatres on March 19, is currently performing well at the box office. The actor also has several films in various stages of production, including Operation Tral and the ambitious period fantasy Kathanar — The Wild Sorcerer.

The screenplay for the upcoming film is being written jointly by Rafi and Jithin K. Jose, a collaboration that brings together two writers with a track record of commercial successes. Several key technicians who worked on Kalamkaval are also returning for this project. Cinematography will be handled by Faizal Ali, while Mujeeb Majeed has been roped in to compose the music. Editing duties will be taken care of by Praveen Prabhakar, with Deepak Parameswaran serving as the production controller.

The makers are planning to begin shooting soon, with schedules being charted both in India and overseas.