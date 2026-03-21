Actor Sudheer Karamana, who made his debut in Malayalam cinema in 2005 and has since built a strong presence through character roles, is set to enter active politics. He has been announced as the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-backed independent candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Sudheer said that he has never been someone who chases recognition or positions. “What is meant for me will come at the right time,” he said, adding that he believes his political entry is a natural progression in his life.

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Sudheer stated that politics is not new to him. During his college years, he was actively involved in student politics through the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). He has also served in various roles, including committee memberships and as president of cultural organisations such as Samskara at University College in Thiruvananthapuram. Even when he was not a candidate, he remained politically engaged, he said campaigning for leaders like V Sivankutty and participating in grassroots activities, including inaugurating election booths.

Sudheer maintained that he has always been driven by a deep passion for the arts. “I was a young, hungry boy who wanted to become an artist, even before I fully understood my father’s legacy,” he said, referring to his father, veteran actor Karamana Janardanan Nair. He recalled closely observing his father’s mannerisms and performances, which influenced his own acting style.

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Parallel to his film career, Sudheer has also worked as a teacher, a profession he describes as both his livelihood and passion. He actively encouraged creativity among his students by directing plays and nurturing their interest in drama. “Teaching is my profession, acting is my passion, and now politics has become an extension of both,” he said.

Sudheer added that he has always been deeply interested in socio-political and cultural activities, and his entry into electoral politics is rooted in that long-standing engagement. As part of his campaign, he said his primary focus will be to highlight the quality of life under the LDF government, which he believes has made Kerala a better place to live. He particularly pointed to the state’s social harmony and absence of communal violence as key achievements he intends to promote.