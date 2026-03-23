The release of a political thriller during a time of heightened electoral fervor raises intriguing questions, particularly in a state like Kerala, renowned for its deep political engagement and a rich history of political-themed mainstream films. So, when director B Unnikrishnan announced the release of his political thriller ‘Prathichaya’ on March 26, just days before Kerala's crucial elections on April 9, it sparked intense curiosity and debate.

Why is B Unnikrishnan releasing a political drama right in the middle of the election season? Will it influence audience in the lead-up to the elections, given that the movie reportedly explores themes tied to the late Congress leader Oommen Chandy, whose name was controversially linked to the infamous solar scam? Would B Unnikrishnan, known for his leanings towards the Left party try to push his politics in the film?

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B Unnikrishnan, speaking to Onmanorama, addressed these concerns. “It’s purely a coincidence that the film is releasing amidst the election season. ‘Prathichaya’ is not a political film in the strictest sense. Instead, it explores themes of relationships—whether between a father and his son, partners, or even the anti-hero. The heart of the film lies in these human dynamics, not its political aspects. It's a film that families can enjoy together."

When asked if 'Prathichaya' was specifically about the relationship between Oommen Chandy and his son, Unnikrishnan clarified that the film does not center solely on Oommen Chandy. "It draws inspiration from the mannerisms and stories of more than one political leader," he added.

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In a recent interview published by 'Prathichaya' makers Gokulam Movies, actor Sharafudheen, who plays a prominent role in the movie, had also clarified that Prathichaya does not serve as a platform for B Unnikrishnan’s left-wing politics. "It’s interesting to see Unnikrishnan sir directing this film, given his political views. However, ‘Prathichaya’ is not a film designed to promote his political stance. Rather, he has approached the project purely from the perspective of a director. The film focuses on an event that is widely known, and from what I gather, he felt it was important to portray this incident," Sharafudheen had said.

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Meanwhile, B Unnikrishnan maintained that he made the decision to move forward with the film's release because he felt it was his responsibility to ensure that the delay of his movie didn't impact the release schedules of other films. "If you ask me whether I pushed for the release now out of confidence, I would say it’s more about my sense of social responsibility than just confidence alone. There are several other projects waiting in the pipeline, and we decided to proceed with the release because it became inevitable," he said.

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Overall, ‘Prathichaya’, which features Nivin Pauly, Sharafudheen, Balachandran Menon, Ann Augustine, among others, is expected to spark conversation following its release, given the current political climate and the delayed release of Vijay’s political film ‘Jananayakan’.