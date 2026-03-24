Kochi: Director Midhun Manuel on Monday talked about the possibility of expanding the ‘Aadu’ universe, saying that while there’s potential for more franchises, it all depends on audience demand. He mentioned that 'Aadu 3' has a rich set of characters and storylines, which could easily be explored further in new settings or spin-offs to keep the content fresh. If the demand is strong enough, there’s even room to reimagine certain characters, like Shaji Pappan, with a new direction or director.

However, Midhun’s main focus is on wrapping up the Aadu franchise with a strong conclusion, confirming that he won’t be helming any more of the franchises after the completion of the second part of Aadu 3. “My goal is to wrap up the Aadu franchise with a satisfying conclusion. There were criticisms that ‘Aadu 3’ ending abruptly. I want to remind the audience that the film (Aadu 3: One Last Ride) is just the first part. The film will only conclude with the second part,” he said during a press meet in Kochi.

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Vijay Babu, meanwhile, maintained there is a possibility for a crossover between various characters from the Friday Films productions. "For any production house, creating a shared universe is a dream. With Friday Film House, we already have established characters, and if the need arises, we can definitely explore crossovers. There are seven main characters and several sub-characters, and we are open to incorporating more as the story progresses, especially when the audience gets fully invested," he said.