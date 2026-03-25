Meenakshi, the daughter of popular actor Dileep, recently marked her 26th birthday in a special way, celebrating it outside India. This year, the festivities took place in Ireland, where both Dileep and Meenakshi shared moments of joy, including pictures of them cutting a birthday cake together.

Currently, Meenakshi is pursuing her medical career as an assistant doctor at a private hospital in the dermatology department. She completed her education at Sriramachandra Medical College in Chennai. On the professional front, Dileep’s latest project is a film directed by Jagan Shaji Kailas, which is generating buzz among his fans.

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Meenakshi has a tradition of celebrating her birthdays with her father, Dileep. In recent years, the celebrations have also included actor Kavya Madhavan, and her younger sister, Mahalakshmi. However, this time, Kavya was not present in the photos shared from the celebration. Meenakshi is active on social media, often posting selfies and dancing videos with her friends, including actor Namitha Pramod.