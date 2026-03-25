Kochi: Director B Unnikrishnan's ‘Prathichaya’ is set to hit theatres this week, featuring Nivin Pauly and Balachandra Menon in key roles. This marks the director's latest project following the success of Christopher and Aarattu. At a recent press conference in Kochi, Nivin Pauly, who portrays the son of a prominent politician (played by Balachandra Menon), addressed earlier comments he had made about his awareness of politics.

Responding to a question about his political neutrality and whether it might make him a tool for writers and filmmakers, Nivin clarified that he is indeed aware of the political landscape around him. He maintained that he makes his career decisions based on common sense, which guides his choice of scripts. “You only need common sense to decide what kind of film you would like to do. I have been able to apply my mind while choosing my scripts. All of us are politically aware. It is just that my interest lies in entertainment and cinema, though I have respect to those involved in politics,” he said.

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Additionally, Nivin discussed his approach to acting, noting that it comes naturally to him. He humbly said he should not be compared to legendary actors like Mohanlal. "As you all know, I entered this profession by chance, and I approach my roles with a certain casualness."

‘Prathichaya’ is touted as a political drama, though Unnikrishnan has maintained that the film delves on the emotional drama between a politician and his son, with politics only serving as a background. He also clarified that he decided on the title since image construction is important for politicians. “This is why crores are being spent on electoral politics in today’s world. Image and brand building are important, and my film will focus on what happens to a politician when his image is affected,” he said.