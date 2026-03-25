Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, who recently played a pivotal role in the Ken Karunaas movie ‘Youth’, is all set to don a cop character in ‘Kara’, featuring Dhanush in the lead. The movie, directed by Vignesh Raja, also has Mamitha Baiju and K S Ravikumar in prominent roles.

Taking to its X timeline, Vels Film International, the production house producing the film, announced that Suraj will play Bharathan, a cop in the movie, while also releasing the first look poster of the actor in the film on the occasion.

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On Tuesday, the makers had disclosed that actress Mamitha Baiju, who plays the female lead in the film, will be seen as Selli. Director-actor K S Ravikumar will play Kandhasaami. It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced the title of the film during Pongal this year. They also released a poster of the film in which Dhanush was seen sporting an intense look. The poster read, ‘Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive.’

Director Vignesh recently said Kara is an emotionally-rooted suspense thriller. The film, which has music by G V Prakash, is expected to hit theatres by the end of April.