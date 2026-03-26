Today marks 29 years since the release of Aniyathipravu, the Malayalam romantic classic that not only launched Kunchacko Boban’s career but also redefined love on screen for a generation of viewers. On this milestone anniversary, the actor reflected on his enduring bond with director Fazil, who introduced him to cinema and played a pivotal role in shaping his early career.

Sharing a photograph with Fazil, Boban wrote: “Years do pass by in the blink of an eye… But the magnitude of love and respect for this man who made me who I am, remains fresh as ever or even better. When we continue our decades-long bonding over generations, I am more than blessed to receive his blessings on my most memorable day. 29 years of Aniyathipravu. Love and love only. To each and every one who has been alongside me in this magical journey of life on and off the screen. Special love to all the technicians, artists, media, audience, friends, and family for making this life beautiful.”

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Boban made his cinematic debut in Fazil’s 1997 film through the character of Sudhi, a role that quickly established him as Malayalam cinema’s beloved “chocolate hero.” The film was a turning point in his career, blending youthful romance with a sensibility that resonated deeply with audiences.

Even decades later, Aniyathipravu continues to hold a special place in viewers’ hearts, a sentiment reflected in the enthusiastic response to Boban’s social media post. The film’s legacy endures, and the connection it fostered between actor, director, and audience remains as strong as ever.