Director Krishand’s cyberpunk drama Masthishma Maranam, starring Rajisha Vijayan and Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, has confirmed its OTT release date. The film will begin streaming on Netflix from March 27, exactly one month after its theatrical debut.

Set in 2046, Masthishma Maranam follows Bimal, portrayed by Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, a grieving man who stumbles into trouble after accessing an illegally traded memory recording involving a celebrity. What begins as a private curiosity quickly escalates into a scandal, sparking discussions about voyeurism, consent, and the dangerous excesses of technology. Rajisha Vijayan plays Frida Soman, the actress at the centre of this storm.

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The film’s most striking achievement is its world-building. Krishand envisions a neo-Kochi that is both futuristic and claustrophobic, a cityscape that amplifies the narrative’s tension and psychological depth.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Krishand shared the personal inspiration behind the story: “I basically wanted to get into the shoes of a person who wants to kill himself but can’t do that. So in 2026, he can get near-death experience memories and stimulate that.” The film blends this existential curiosity with futuristic technology, creating a narrative that is both imaginative and psychologically compelling.