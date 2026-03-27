Here’s a list of films to make your binge-watching experience better.

Here’s a list of films to make your binge-watching experience better.

Here’s a list of films to make your binge-watching experience better.

It’s yet another weekend, and movie buffs can look forward to watching some of the latest releases that have finally arrived on OTT platforms. Here’s a list of films to make your binge-watching experience better.

Muthu Alias Kaattaan (Tamil)
This crime thriller revolves around Muthu, played by Vijay Sethupathi, a man who seems to live under more than one identity. To some, he is a dangerous outlaw. To others, he is almost a saviour. The mystery deepens when a severed head that looks strikingly like him is discovered, sparking widespread panic and launching the police into a relentless hunt to track him down.
Streaming on JioHotstar from March 27.

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Masthishma Maranam (Malayalam)
Set in 2046, Masthishma Maranam follows Bimal, portrayed by Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, a grieving man who stumbles into trouble after accessing an illegally traded memory recording involving a celebrity. What begins as a private curiosity quickly escalates into a scandal, sparking discussions about voyeurism, consent, and the dangerous excesses of technology. Rajisha Vijayan plays Frida Soman, the actress at the centre of this storm.
Streaming on Netflix from March 27.

O Romeo (Hindi)
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri headline this romantic drama, which is now available to watch on Prime Video on a rental basis. Centred on the complexities of present-day relationships, the film blends heartfelt moments with emotional tension, offering a story that will appeal to viewers who like their love stories layered with unexpected turns.
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

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Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen (English)
This thriller series centres on a couple travelling to a secluded, snow-covered destination for what is meant to be the wedding of their dreams. The joyful trip, however, quickly spirals into a chilling ordeal as secrets surface and events take a dangerous turn. Since the entire season is available to stream at once, it lends itself well to an intense binge-watching marathon.
Streaming on Netflix from March 26.

Mardaani 3 (Hindi)
Rani Mukerji reprises her role as the unyielding police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in this gripping crime drama. In her latest outing, she is pulled into a high-stakes operation to track down and rescue 93 girls who have vanished into a ruthless trafficking ring. The narrative unfolds as a tense race against the clock, powered by sharp action, emotional weight, and commanding performances that keep the stakes constantly high.
Streaming on Netflix from March 27.

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