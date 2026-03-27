After nearly a week of delay, 'Project Hail Mary,' the highly anticipated science fiction film starring Ryan Gosling, has finally hit Indian theatres. While the movie was filmed with IMAX cameras, its initial release sparked criticism for the lack of screenings in IMAX theatres, adding fuel to the frustration of fans.

However, thanks to a strong social media campaign, including on X (formerly Twitter), the film has now secured over 60 IMAX shows across India—up from just 5 on release day on March 26. It must be noted that ‘Project Hail Mary’ was slated for a March 20 release in India, but it was delayed to avoid a clash with 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.

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Many took to social media to voice their displeasure. One user, who goes by the name ZeMo on X wrote, “India is the third biggest film market, yet we can’t properly accommodate two releases at once. Project Hail Mary… an IMAX-shot film, can’t even secure decent screens a day before release, let alone IMAX shows, while Dhurandhar gets priority everywhere.”

However, the film, based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel, has begun to gain traction. According to Cinepolis Central Mall officials in Kochi, while the film only had one IMAX screening on its opening day, it has since been given an equal number of screenings alongside ‘Dhurandhar.’

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While the regular screenings of 'Project Hail Mary' at Cinepolis—which boasts the region’s only IMAX laser theatre—are seeing occupancy rates of 30 to 40 percent, IMAX shows are performing better, with attendance surpassing 50 percent. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, with a script by Drew Goddard, ‘Project Hail Mary’ also stars Sandra Hüller and Milana Vayntrub, among others.