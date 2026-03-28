‘Jana Gana Mana’ director Dijo Jose Antony is gearing up for his next film, this time featuring Tovino Thomas in the lead. The film titled ‘Pallichattambi’ is a big-budget Malayalam action entertainer. The movie will release in theatres on April 10 and the makers have now revealed that actor Midhun Venugopal who has previously worked with Dijo in ‘Queen’ will be playing a pivotal role in the movie.

The film had triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs after the makers released a teaser recently. The teaser gives the impression that the story of the film is set in a time period that is soon after the country gained its independence. The teaser makes it evident that the film will be about a man who questioned tyranny at a time when beliefs about the supernatural abounded. It may be recalled that the director of the film had only recently announced that the unit had wrapped up shooting for the film.

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Taking to his Instagram page to post pictures of the places they had shot at, the director had said, "From the first shot in Thodupuzha, to the final patch shoot across states, the long road of #Pallichattambi comes to an end today. A beautiful journey of hard work finally crosses the finish line. Love from Team Pallichattambi." For the unaware, ‘Kayadu Lohar,’ who shot to fame with her fine performance in the Tamil blockbuster film 'Dragon', plays the female lead in this film along with Tovino Thomas.

Actor Tovino Thomas, who took to his Instagram page to share the first look poster of Kayadu Lohar in the film, had said, "And then, there was love... Love for a character, for a world, and for the soul of Pallichattambi! Worldwide release on April 10, 2026. Produced under the banners of World Wide Films and C Qube Bros Entertainments, 'Pallichattambi' will seek to present actor Tovino Thomas in a never-before-seen look. Sources close to the unit of the film have disclosed that the story of the film is set in the 1950s–60s period.