The makers of the Malayalam film Kathanar, starring Jayasurya in the lead role, have announced that the film’s teaser will be released on March 31. Directed by Rojin Thomas, the project is backed by producer Gokulam Gopalan under the Sree Gokulam Movies banner.

The screenplay has been written by R. Ramanand in collaboration with Rojin Thomas. While filming has been completed, the movie is currently in the post-production stage. Baiju Gopalan and V. C. Praveen are credited as co-producers, with Krishnamoorthy serving as executive producer.

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Alongside Jayasurya, the film brings together actors from different film industries. The cast includes Anushka Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Sanoop Santhosh, Sandy, Devika, Nitish Bharadwaj, Vineeth, Harish Uthaman, Srikant Murali and Kulpreet Yadav in supporting roles.

Kathanar marks Rojin Thomas’s first directorial outing since Home, which received the National Film Award for Best Malayalam Film. For this project, the team has made use of virtual production techniques, which integrate live-action performances with digitally created environments during filming.

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Neil D’Cunha has worked as the cinematographer, while Rahul Subrahmanian has composed the music. The film’s editing and visual effects supervision have been handled by Rojin Thomas, with production design by Rajeevan. Action sequences have been choreographed by Jungjin Park and Kalai Kingson.

The film is expected to be released in multiple languages, with the producers indicating a planned rollout in up to 15 languages. The makers have not yet announced a release date for the theatrical launch.