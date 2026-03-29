Actor-director Santhosh Pandit has announced plans for an ambitious new film inspired by the ongoing tensions in West Asia. In a lengthy Facebook post, Pandit said he is considering a ₹500-crore project titled Hormuz Strait: The Revenge… Chapter 1, adding that he will move forward with the film only if his “Facebook family” encourages him to do so.

According to Pandit, the film’s story is rooted in a fictional geopolitical crisis in which 101 Indian ships carrying LPG get stranded in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating conflict involving Iran, Gulf nations and Israel. The situation triggers a sharp rise in fuel prices in India and widespread public unrest, setting the stage for a high-stakes rescue mission.

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Pandit revealed that he plans to play the lead role himself, portraying a character named Santhosh Pandit Kapoor IPS, described as a handsome police commissioner from Uttar Pradesh with a seven-pack physique. The character, he wrote, is known for his uncompromising attitude toward crime, with a tendency to shoot criminals on sight — a flaw that leads to his suspension from service after he kills 12 men accused of raping and murdering a young woman.

The film’s narrative blends action, romance and espionage. In the story, the suspended officer is called back into service by the government on the eve of his wedding and assigned the near-impossible task of travelling to the Strait of Hormuz and bringing back the stranded ships. For the undercover mission, he assumes the alias Moosa Kutty and infiltrates Iran disguised as a fisherman and construction worker, while secretly gathering intelligence on the country’s war strategies.

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Pandit’s character eventually devises a plan to rescue the vessels, but not before facing multiple obstacles, including being tracked down by Iranian authorities. In a dramatic twist, his Iranian construction supervisor is revealed to be an Indian spy who has been undercover for 45 years. With his help — and access to weapons — the protagonist single-handedly fights off enemies and leads all 101 ships safely back to India, resolving the country’s LPG shortage.

The story does not end there. After being honoured by the government and reuniting with his lover, the hero is about to get married when he receives another urgent message — this time via WhatsApp — asking him to return to Hormuz to rescue 301 more ships carrying petrol and diesel. He postpones the wedding once again and sets off on a second mission, with the film ending on a teaser for a sequel, Chapter 2.

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Pandit’s post also outlines several commercial elements typical of mainstream cinema, including item songs, romantic tracks and elaborate action sequences. In his trademark tongue-in-cheek style, he pre-empted questions about the story’s logic, joking that viewers should not ask how a man posing as a fisherman and construction worker managed to master Iran’s war strategies.

Closing the post, Pandit asked his followers whether they believed the film would be successful and whether it could elevate him to pan-Indian star status. He also clarified that the proposed project should not be seen as propaganda, signing off with his oft-repeated line: “Pandit never says anything for nothing, and what he says never goes to waste. There is no one like Pandit.”