The makers of Vaazha 2 – Biopic of Billion Bros have unveiled the film’s official trailer, offering a glimpse into a sequel that appears to double down on the humour, friendship and coming-of-age themes that defined the first film. Directed by Savin SA and written by Vipin Das, the movie is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 2.

Serving as a follow-up to 2024’s Vaazha – Biopic of a Billion Boys, the new film revisits the lives of its central characters as they navigate college life, friendships and the chaos that comes with it. The trailer suggests a blend of light-hearted comedy and emotional beats, with moments of nostalgia threaded throughout the narrative.

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A notable highlight of the trailer is its repeated nods to Alphonse Puthren’s cult 2015 film Premam, starring Nivin Pauly. In one scene, Alphonse, who appears in Vaazha 2 in a police officer’s role, is seen defending the legacy of Premam, telling a character not to speak ill of the film and asking what harm it has ever done. The reference is likely to resonate strongly with Malayalam cinema audiences, for whom Premam remains a cultural touchstone.

The sequel also brings back several familiar faces who had brief appearances in the first film. Hashir, Ajin Joy, Vinayak and Alan Bin Siraj return in more prominent roles, with the ensemble cast further expanded to include actors Biju Kuttan, Sudheesh and Vijay Babu. The film also features a range of digital content creators such as Sabir S, Nihal Nizam, Ameen, Nibraz Noushad, Devaraj TR and Shahubas, reflecting the franchise’s attempt to connect with a younger, internet-savvy audience.

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At its core, the story continues to follow the titular group of boys — colloquially referred to as ‘vaazhas’, a slang term often used to describe carefree or directionless youngsters — as they stumble through college adventures, petty fights and emotional turning points. The trailer ends on a more sentimental note, with several characters seen tearing up, hinting at a narrative that aims to balance irreverent humour with moments of reflection and growth.

Vaazha 2 – Biopic of Billion Bros is produced by Vipin Das along with Harris Desom, Sahu Garapati, P. B. Anish, Adarsh Narayan and Icon Studios. With its mix of returning characters, pop-culture references and youthful storytelling, the film is positioned as both a continuation of the original’s tone and an expansion of its world as it heads toward its April theatrical release.