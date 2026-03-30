Actor Sonam Kapoor and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, expanding their family to four. The couple shared the news on social media on Saturday, saying their son was born on March 29, 2026.

In a joint message, Kapoor and Ahuja expressed gratitude and described the birth as a joyful milestone for their family. They also shared that their first child, Vayu, is excited to meet his younger sibling.

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Kapoor had publicly announced her second pregnancy in November 2025, several months after making a gradual return to work following the birth of her first son in 2022. Since then, she had occasionally shared updates and photographs reflecting her journey through pregnancy while balancing professional commitments.

The actor, known for films such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, married Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai in a Sikh ceremony attended by family members, close friends, and several figures from the Hindi film industry. The couple had first met in 2015 during the promotional period of one of Kapoor’s films. What began as a casual introduction eventually developed into a relationship after the two stayed in touch over messages for several weeks.

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Kapoor, the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, has remained selectively active in films in recent years while also focusing on fashion, brand collaborations, and her role as a public figure in lifestyle and social campaigns. Ahuja, meanwhile, runs a fashion and retail business and is known for his involvement in the sneaker and streetwear community.