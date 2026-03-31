Actor Janani Iyer has got married to pilot Sai Roshan Shyam, her close friend of several years. The actress shared glimpses from the wedding on social media, offering fans a look at the intimate ceremony.

Janani, who began her acting career with the Tamil film Aavan Ivan, has worked across both Tamil and Malayalam cinema over the years. She made her entry into Malayalam films opposite Kunchacko Boban in Three Dots, marking her debut as a leading actress in the industry. She later appeared in Koothara, further strengthening her presence in Malayalam cinema.

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Her filmography also includes titles such as Seventh Day, Idh Thanda Police, and Ma Chu K, showcasing her work across a range of supporting and lead roles. One of the notable turning points in her career came with the popularity of the song “Vinmeen…” from the Tamil film Thegidi, which brought her wider recognition among audiences.

Despite this early momentum, Janani did not consistently receive leading roles and gradually appeared more frequently in supporting parts in subsequent projects.

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Outside of films, she gained renewed public attention as a contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, where she finished as the third runner-up, expanding her visibility beyond cinema.