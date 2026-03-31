The official trailer of Kathanar, one of the most talked-about upcoming projects in Malayalam cinema, has been unveiled, offering audiences their clearest look yet at the scale and tone of the fantasy drama led by Jayasurya.

Running just under three minutes, the trailer introduces the actor in a striking new avatar, far removed from the grounded roles he has often been associated with. The visuals hint at a story rooted in myth and magic, unfolding in a world where the supernatural appears to coexist with everyday life. Dialogues in both Malayalam and Tamil suggest that the film is aiming for a broader linguistic and regional reach.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer positions Kathanar as a powerful, almost mythical figure. He is portrayed as someone who arrives in moments of crisis, a protector with abilities that seem to exceed human limits. The character’s presence dominates the narrative glimpses shown, with several sequences highlighting rituals, mysterious forces and large-scale confrontations, all of which point towards a story driven by folklore and fantasy elements.

Visually, the film appears to be mounted on an expansive scale. Elaborate sets, detailed costumes and extensive visual effects indicate a production that has invested heavily in world-building. From atmospheric village landscapes to stylised action and mystical imagery, the trailer suggests that the filmmakers are attempting to create a cinematic universe that stands apart from the industry’s more familiar contemporary settings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Rojin Thomas and written by R. Ramanand, Kathanar has been pitched as one of the most ambitious ventures in Malayalam cinema in recent years. The film is backed by producers Baiju Gopalan and V. C. Praveen, with Krishnamoorthy on board as executive producer, signalling a large-scale production effort behind the project.

The film also boasts a wide-ranging ensemble cast. Alongside Jayasurya in the titular role, Kathanar features Anushka Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Sanoop Santhosh, Sandy, Devika, Nitish Bharadwaj, Vineeth, Harish Uthaman, Srikant Murali and Kulpreet Yadav, bringing together actors from multiple industries.