The first look of Ottakomban, headlined by Suresh Gopi, was unveiled on Easter, with the makers timing the release to coincide with the festive occasion. The poster positions the actor in a familiar high-intensity space, leaning into the kind of screen presence that has long defined his mass appeal.

Directed by debutant Mathews Thomas and produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the Sree Gokulam Movies banner, Ottakomban is being pitched as an action-driven film mounted on a sizeable scale. While the project marks a new directorial voice, it is anchored by a star whose filmography has consistently drawn audiences to theatres for its blend of action and dialogue-heavy drama.

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What stands out in the first-look poster is its tone. Accompanied by the line, “Though I fall, I will rise again,” the visual frames Suresh Gopi in a defiant, resilient avatar, signalling a narrative built around confrontation and comeback. The choice of tagline and imagery suggests a character arc rooted in setbacks and resurgence, a familiar but effective template within the actor’s body of work.

The film also brings together a wide-ranging ensemble. Anagha plays the female lead, while actors such as Lal, Chemban Vinod Jose and Vijayaraghavan are part of the supporting cast, alongside others including Lalu Alex, Kabir Duhan Singh and Johny Antony. The makers have also roped in a large number of performers, with the film said to feature over 70 actors, including newcomers, pointing to an expansive narrative canvas.

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The writing is handled by Shibin Francis, while cinematographer Shaji Kumar and composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar contribute to shaping the film’s visual and sonic tone. The action choreography, involving multiple stunt teams, hints at a focus on large-scale sequences, though the extent of these will only become clear closer to release.

Ottakomban is expected to arrive in theatres later this year. It is part of a broader slate from Sree Gokulam Movies, which includes projects featuring actors like Jayasurya, S. J. Suryah and Mohanlal.